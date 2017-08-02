3 Best and 3 Worst Games from July 2017

3 Up, 3 Down July 2017 Edition

As we passed the half way point of 2017, we take a look at July 2017 and the best and worst offerings for gamers around the world. Typically, the summer is not filled with huge AAA titles, though some certainly happen to release in that time. While we have had some amazing games released so far, we have also had our fair share of disappointments in 2017. July kicks off the second half of 2017, let’s look at the best and worst it had to offer.

The Best

Splatoon 2

One of the most stylish franchises in gaming makes its triumphant debut on Nintendo’s latest console. With visuals that ooze that summertime feeling, with its bright colors and liquid based combat, Splatoon 2 was crisp and ran as smooth as a ballpoint pen. Although the formula remains relatively unchanged, the sequel plays and looks great, and adds a new cooperative mode as well. After ARMS from last month, Nintendo continues its trend of solid releases.

Pyre

To be honest, Pyre is a difficult game to describe, but Supergiant Games describes it as “a party-based RPG in which you lead a band of exiles to freedom through ancient competitions spread across a vast, mystical purgatory.” If you haven’t heard of Supergiant Games, they are the developer behind popular titles Bastion and Transistor, and now add Pyre to their impressive resume. With a strong cast of characters, rich lore, and high-quality aesthetics, Pyre is definitely one of July’s best.

Sundered

If you haven’t noticed, there is definitely no shortage of games that are described as Metroidvania styled or inspired. Sundered is one of these titles, but unlike the others, stood out greatly thanks in part to its great hand drawn art style. With a hectic battle system and intriguing upgrading system, Sundered has their systems up to par. Overall, a solid learning curve, great art, and a huge skill tree make Sundered a memorable title.