The 3 Best and 3 Worst Games From November 2017

3 Up, 3 Down – November 2017 Edition

It is officially December, and you know what that means… it is time to take a look back at the three best and worst games from November 2017. With October headlined by Game of the Year candidate Super Mario Odyssey, the games of November 2017 have their work cut out for them. Without further ado, let’s get into the best and worst games of this November.

The Best

Call of Duty: WWII

***Click here for our full review***

It has been a while since a Call of Duty title has been this anticipated by fans, and we can safely say that Call of Duty: WWII has shifted the franchise back in the right direction. Though the game is Call of Duty through and through, a strong single-player story, impressive zombies mode, and a lack of boost jumping should make gamers smile. As stated in our review, “Call of Duty WWII gets back to the things that put the franchise on the map.”

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)

***Click here for our full review***

Yes, yes… Skyrim on yet another console. Despite the constant reminders of such throughout the internet, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch brings the massive RPG on the go. Of course, the game does not look as great as it would on other platforms, but it is still the same experience. As noted in our review, “Skyrim is still a beautiful game to behold six years after its original launch, only now [we] can play it wherever [we] wish.”



Battle Chef Brigade

***Click here for our full review***

Ah yes, the classic 2D side-scrolling puzzle-action game based on hunting monsters, cooking dishes to present in a “cooking battle”, with an animation aesthetic. Battle Chef Brigade is a unique game that may seem reminiscent to other media franchises, but creates its own destiny. As noted in our review, “the contrasting gameplay styles, a beautifully designed world, and interesting characters combine into a delightful game that just doesn’t last long enough.”