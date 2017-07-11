Wild Guns Reloaded Launches on Steam Today

The Game Is 25% Off Until Next Week

The old-school Wild West arcade shooter, Wild Guns Reloaded, that launched on PS4 last year to fairly positive reviews. The game was an enhanced remake of the 1994 SNES original that featured online rankings, two new characters, four-player co-op, new stages, and some light touch-ups on its already lovely pixel art. The Steam version looks to retain all those features as it launched today, but with an added sale too to commemorate the launch week.





Beyond those new features, there were questions regarding online co-op and its difficulty. On Steam, Natsume’s Community Manager, CeeCee, has said:

“In regards to online multiplayer: We’ve passed along the request to Natsume-Atari and they’ll look into it. Nothing guaranteed at the moment, but it’s being discussed.

In regards to difficulty: It’s also something we’ve discussed with Natsume-Atari in the past and again at E3, however ultimately the game was designed to be challenging, much like the classic SNES version. As far as I’m aware there’s no changes planned, but it’s always good to have feedback.”

Hopefully, there’ll be enough sales to warrant development for that online multiplayer down the road for Wild Guns Reloaded gunslingers. At least, Steam players will finally be able to enjoy playing Bullet, the awesome dachshund that can hover around with its robot drone. The retro title is out now for Steam and it’s still tough as all Hell.

