Sony President: No Plans to Drop the PS4 Pro Price Anytime Soon

Player Will Experience 4K Console Gaming Whether It’s $399 or $499

On Monday, Microsoft revealed their monster mid-sized console, the Xbox One X, and priced it at $499. The launch starts at $100 above the PS4 Pro, and that leaves room for 4K competition. Actually, many people speculated Sony would drop the price of their latest hardware. But Sony Worldwide President Shuhei Yoshida confirmed it won’t be the case.

When asked if he thought the PS4 Pro was too expensive, Yoshida-San explained: “We are very happy with the quality of the games that are playable on the PS4 Pro, and the feedback that we get back from consumers is also really positive. So, we don’t have any plans to change.”

Demand has yet to drop for Sony’s new console. It still appeals to the 4K gamer and allows access to Sony’s line of exclusives.

In our previous coverage surrounding Xbox One X, analyst Michael Pachter argued that the PS4 Pro would see a price drop if the new console began at $399. He added that Sony might drop the price anyway. Evidentially, he was wrong on both counts. Sony doesn’t seem the least bit fazed by the new console. That said, only time will tell if the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro offer any significant difference in their 4K gaming visuals. As of yet, we have confirmed that certain triple-A games, such as Destiny 2, won’t run better on the Xbox One X.

Stay tuned for more updates on 4K gaming as they come our way.

