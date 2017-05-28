The Witcher 3 Vinyl Soundtrack Hits Shelves in June

The Witcher 3 Vinyl Soundtrack Will Be Hitting Shelves Very Soon, in Beautiful Standard and Collector’s Editions

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt burst its way into the video game scene back in 2015, with much delight to fans when the game released with a full CD soundtrack from the epic RPG title. The glorious tracks featured in the game will be making their way onto The Witcher 3 vinyl soundtrack, hitting shelves early next month, on June 2 for $29.99.

The 35-track LP has taken the title of “The Butcher of Blaviken,” and is fully composed by Marcin Prezybylowicz; and that’s just the standard edition. Those of you who go the extra mile to snag the collector’s edition of the vinyl soundtrack will be getting an extra 11 songs from the Hearts of Stone expansion added onto the LP, for your nerdy, listening pleasure.

The standard edition comes in a beautiful, red and orange, three-piece jacket laden with silhouettes of Geralt and a Leshen facing off in an ominous forest. While The Witcher 3 vinyl soundtrack can be purchased through ThinkGeek.com, the limited edition vinyl will only be available exclusively through Gaya Entertainment.

We’ve got the full setlist for both the standard edition and collector’s edition below! –

Disc 1 Side A

The Trail Geralt of Rivia Eredin, King of the Hunt Wake Up, Ciri Aen Seidhe Commanding the Fury Emhyr var Emreis Spikeroog

Disc 1 Side B

Silver for Monsters (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) The Nightingale (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) City of Intrigues The Hunter’s Path Widow-maker The Vagabond … Steel for Humans (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Fate Calls Drink Up, There’s More!

Disc 2 Side A

After the Storm Cloak and Dagger (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Blood on the Cobblestones Farewell, Old Friend The Song of the Sword-Dancer (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) The Hunt is Coming The Fields of Ard Skellig Ladies of the Woods I Name Thee Dea (…)

Disc 2 Side B

In The Giant’s Shadow Merchants of Novigrad A Story You Won’t Believe (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Go for it The Wolf and the Swallow Like a Wounded Animal Words on Wind On Thin Ice Hunt or Be Hunted

Collector’s Edition bonus vinyl (TBC)

Disc 3 Side A

Hearts of Stone Go Back Whence You Came You’re Immortal? (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Evil’s Soft First Touches Dead Man’s Party (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Mystery Man

Disc 3 Side B

Breaking In Whatsoever a Man Soweth The House of the Borsodis The Temple of Lilvani A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore

Will you be grabbing a copy of the soundtrack for yourself? Let us know in the comments below!

