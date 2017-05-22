Destroy All Robots in Twin-Stick Shooter Nex Machina

Housemarque announces release date for Arcade-Style Twin-Stick shooter Nex Machina on PS4 and PC

Its time to take out the trash…can, destroy the garbage compactor, and blow up the refrigerator; any sort of machine because it may have become sentient and wants to kill all humans. Housemarque’s anticipated story of a future with robots of all shapes and sizes turning on their masters now has its official release date. The initial trailer which launched a few months ago did a fantastic job of setting up just how unsettling this future would be, and the high octane combat in store for the player as they set out to destroy anything without a heart beat. Check it out below:

Nex Machina is an arcade style twin-stick shooter set in the future, where humanity has become dependent on technology yet frequently disregards their mechanical creations who were made to serve them. Thus begins the robot uprising in their quest to destroy all of humanity for their horrible mistreatment and take their rightful place as rulers of the planet. Nex Machina is an absolutely gorgeous and chaotic mass of bullets, explosions, and general mayhem as you fight you way through the mechanical hordes to save humanity (although at this point, mankind sort of deserves it.)

Housemarque has recently announced that Nex Machina will also feature local co-op, allowing players to play both competitively and to work together to destroy the would be mechanical overlords. The game combines the classic arcade style with some top notch graphics to create gorgeous bullet-hell combat.

Nex Machina is due out for release on PS4 and Steam for Windows on PC on June 20th. With just under a month until release it will be interesting to see of Housemarque has any more surprises up their sleeve. For more information on Nex Machina, check out the official website.

Are you a fan of twin-stick shooters? are you looking forward to thwarting the robot uprising? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release