Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Video Review – A Mechanical Treat

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Video Review

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Recently we shared with your our full written review where our man, Ahmed, said: “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 just kept getting better after each mission. The production value isn’t as high as I’d hoped, especially in a time where gamers are spoiled by the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn and The Witcher 3, but the game knows what it is and every mechanic and feature works together in tandem. A supreme variety in level and mission design paired with thoughtful stealth gameplay makes this a strong entry into the shooter genre, even if the overarching narrative isn’t all that interesting.”

Today, we have for you our no reading required video review:

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 tells the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in the most complete sniper experience ever. Take the role of an American sniper named Jonathan North, who is dropped into enemy territory in northern Georgia, nearby Russian borders. Explore large open-world maps with dynamic weather and a day and night cycle that actually impacts play and decisions. Customize weapon equipment, accessories, vehicles and a drone, and utilize the three pillars of gameplay to your liking: Sniper, Ghost and Warrior.

