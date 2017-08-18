Get a Glimpse Where the Magic Happens as We Visit The Sequence Group’s Animation Studio

We Sit down with The Sequence Group to Learn About Everything That Goes into Video Game Animation and What They Have for Us in the Future.

Sometimes a video game trailer hits and you are left with the hair raised on the back of your neck, an electric tingle running up your spine. It’s a combination of anticipation, a booming soundtrack, and stunning visuals that leave your brain melted into a puddle and your mouth gaping. Whether or not you have heard of them by name, The Sequence Group has been behind some huge projects in the past including Transformers, Halo, Mortal Kombat Legacy, and What Remains of Edith Finch to name a few. We were graciously invited to head into their studio and sit down with Founder Ian Kirby and Creative Producer Dan Sioui to discuss their previous projects, inspirations, and what they might have in store for the future. Check out our interview below.

The Sequence Group began its focus on design and animation but after several successful projects, they have expanded their technical ability and the various mediums their work has appeared in. With a substantial focus on video games, The Sequence Group has also been noted for the work with Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, and Showcase, to name a few. More likely than not you have seen their work and not even realized it.

The Sequence Group is a collection of passionate artists, animators, and designers with one office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and another office in Melbourne, Australia.

Have you recognized their work from somewhere else? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.