Prey Video Review – Superb Mix of Level Design and Exploration

Prey Video Review

It has been a long-time coming, but finally our next game from Arkane Studios has arrived. Prey, the dark sci-fi shooter, is available now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. We recently went live with our written review where Michael said: “Overall, Prey is a masterpiece in level design, atmosphere, and exploration. While the combat frustrated me at times, I thought to myself, “Well, I am just a scientist” and overall, it did not bother me too much. Usually when games are compared to other great games, expectations are usually not met. However, even when compared to the great games mentioned earlier, Prey has earned the comparisons and shows that it is a game that will be compared with many times in the future. Prey starts off with a bang and does not stop as the Talos I aims to consume you into its engrossing atmosphere and narrative.”

Today, we have for you our no reading required video review:

Prey launched worldwide on Friday, May 5, 2017 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Prey is the highly anticipated first-person sci-fi action game from Arkane Studios – creators of the award-winning Dishonored series which includes the 2012 ‘Game of the Year’ and the critically-acclaimed follow-up, Dishonored 2. Prey has been rated M for mature by the ESRB.

As a reminder, you can play the first hour of the game for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The demo is the opening hour of the game and puts you in the role of Morgan Yu, lead scientist aboard Talos I, working on a scientific breakthrough. What starts off as an exciting first day of work very quickly takes a dark turn. You find yourself alone on board a lavish but abandoned interstellar research facility. Aliens have overrun the station and are hunting down any surviving crew members, including you. Should these creatures reach Earth, life as you know it will end.

