We Crush the Galactic Republic in Battlefront 2 Hands-On Gameplay

Hands-On Gameplay of Assaulting the Palace of Naboo in Battlefront 2

With a number of fans disappointed in the final product of 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront, the announcement of a sequel had some people on the fence – that is until we saw the announcement trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2 and we couldn’t throw our wallets at EA fast enough! We got the opportunity to go hands on with the latest upcoming excursion into the Star Wars universe at this years E3 and we were blown away by the noticeable improvements over the previous title; with jaw dropping detail, a new class system, and the return of the Separatist Droid Army as a playable allegiance to name a few. Check out our very own hands-on footage and see for yourself.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be bringing back all of the goodness that unfortunately lacked in its predecessor, including space combat, content from all of the movies, and the sorely missed campaign mode, in which players will get to see things from the other side as the leader of an Imperial Death Trooper squad. Developer DICE has also announced that all DLC for the game would be released as free content to those with an EA account.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is set for release on November 17th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One