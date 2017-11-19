Holiday 2017 Gift Guide: The Best Xbox One Games, Hardware and Accessories For Gamers

The COGconnected Holiday 2017 Gift Guide for Xbox One

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas outside and that means PRESENTS! And what better way to treat the ones you love than with the gift that keeps on gaming. As fans of receiving gifts, we’ve compiled a list of worthy Xbox One gifts for that special someone who already has (or wants) an Xbox One. This guide will offer ideas for gamers of all ages which should help take the guesswork out of gift-giving!

Xbox One Gift Guide – Games for Everyone

We’ll start this guide off with a selection of Xbox One games that are appropriate for everyone, including families with younger gamers.

Super Lucky’s Tale

Here’s an Xbox exclusive title that is geared to younger gamers and fans of platformers. In our review of Super Lucky’s Tale, we noted that it “is platforming without peril and fun without frustration, which will be both a blessing and a curse for those who jump in“.

Forza Motorsport 7

Xbox One’s other big exclusive this fall was a brilliant racing game that looks just stunning and comes packed with a massive amount of content. In our review of Forza Motorsport 7, we said that “It’s difficult to find any faults as Forza finds itself into a position where tweaks and incremental upgrades are all that is needed to keep the fan base satisfied“

NHL 18

The greatest sport on earth received an excellent video game installment this year! With a bunch of new features, updated visuals and a sweet new arcade mode, NHL Threes, NHL 18 set itself as the definitive hockey title for this generation. In our review, we said, “NHL 18 is still the most innovative hockey game to date, and regardless of your level of experience with the franchise, it will leave you wanting more, coming back for more fun time and time again.”

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame

One of three LEGO games to be released on Xbox One this year, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game is based on The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Featuring two-player co-op and a lengthy campaign, this one is definitely a treat for fans of LEGO adventure games. In our review, we said, “if you’re a fan of the Ninjago franchise or Lego games, I’d say Ninjago for it!”.

