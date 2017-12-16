The Top 15 Most Anticipated PC Games of 2018

The 15 Most Anticipated PC Games of 2018

2018 is quickly approaching, which means there are soon to be more PC games to behold. 2017 was a great year full of video game sequels, prequels, and new IPs that blew our minds, but 2018 is looking to be pretty deadly as well. We’re here to give you our most anticipated PC games of 2018 that, at the moment, we can’t wait to get our hands on. We’ve tried to keep it as close to being a PC exclusive (or at least started as a PC exclusive series) list as possible, but multiplatform games are in abundance so some have slipped through. Games that might be missing here may be on our other platform lists of most anticipated games of 2018 so be sure to check them out as they are published in the next following weeks!

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

A sequel to Pillars of Eternity released back in 2015, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire by Obsidian Entertainment will continue to bring a deep RPG game experience to players by providing classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics, and a completely new hand-crafted adventure. You’ll captain your ship across the new archipelago region of Deadfire full of mystery and adventure all while having your own party of companions by your side. With Obsidian Entertainment behind games like Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: Stick of Truth, this isn’t a game you’ll want to miss out on!

Ooblets

Being inspired by games like Pokémon, Harvest Moon, and Animal Crossing, Ooblets will have you farming, training your little ooblets, manage a shop, and explore the lands. Battle wild ooblets or other ooblet trainers to be the best ooblet trainer there ever was. With adorable visuals, seemingly endless customizability, and an immense amount of nostalgic elements, Ooblets is showing to be the next biggest simulation game.

Anno 1800

Anno, a staple franchise in the real-time strategy genre, focuses on aspects of city building, business simulation, as well as colony building and resource management. It also includes aspects of exploration, combat, diplomacy, and trade similar to the likes of the Civilization franchise. In Anno 1880, players take charge of the technological and political world of the 19th century to build an empire utilizing diplomacy, trade, or warfare. With 20 years of history, Anno 1880 will have classic features return that will give the game a balance between the old and new. Will you be an oppressor or liberator? That’s for you to decide in 2018.

The Wolf Among Us: Season 2

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, we don’t know much about what The Wolf Among Us: Season 2 has in store for us quite yet, but what we do know is that we’re damn excited to see Bigby Wolf again. Based on the Fables series, The Wolf Among Us gave players unique twists and turns to create a mystery that fans couldn’t get enough of. With the long-awaited announcement of The Wolf Among Us: Season 2, it’s sure to continue the peculiar story of Bigby Wolf and Snow White full of new mysteries and secrets.

Ashen

Bluntly stated as an “action RPG about a wanderer in search of a place to call home”, Ashen is a game developed by Aurora44 that’s set in a fantasy environment focusing on forging relationships. With online multiplayer and co-op, you’ll be able to encounter other players and decide whether you trust them enough to bring into your camp and survive together. With a sleek artistic design, Ashen is sure to not only capture you with its game premise but visuals too.

