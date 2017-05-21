The 10 Best Current Gen Racing Games (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

These are the Best Racing Games on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

The past month has been an incredible one for fans of racing games. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe became a must own title for all Nintendo Switch owners, and Forza Horizon 3 cemented itself as an awesome package thanks to its incredibly creative Hot Wheels DLC. It’s more proof that there has never been a better time to be a racing game fan.

Two games don’t make a genre, though, and there are plenty of incredible racing games currently available on current consoles. No matter if you own a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, there are multiple racing games that are worth your money. From simulation to futuristic racers, there’s something special for every single type of racing fan!

To help make your search for a great racing game easier, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best racing games on current gen systems.

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition

There are so many elements that make driving games great from passing up competitors to getting sick air on jumps. Absolute Drift: Zen Edition focuses on drifting around corners, and does it better than any other game. While some may thing that makes for a simple experience, it’s a highly difficult skill to master.

DiRT Rally

If you’re into rally racing then you’ll love the realism of Codemasters’ DiRT Rally. This highly challenging sim will test any player’s driving skills, as they’ll have to set fast times while avoiding any stage hazards. Just be sure you’re ready for the amount of realistic driving it offers, though, as it’s possible to break a headlight during a night stage and be left driving in the dark.

