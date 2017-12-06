Savage Souls-Like Sinner Set For Release Next April

Add A Little Spice With Permanent Debuffs Next Spring

Dark Star Studios has announced a release date for Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption. The indie studio’s savage souls-like Sinner is set to come out next spring, adding the extra challenge of permanent debuffs to an already-challenging genre.

You play as Adam, a knight looking to git gud and also atone for some unspeakable atrocity committed in your past. The action has that familiar flavour, with a single important caveat: to complete every trial, you have to give up something for good. Strength, speed and health are all at risk, with only your equipment to make up for these permanent debuffs.

There are seven major bosses in total, one for each of the seven sins you’re defeating on your road to redemption. I urge you to check out the trailer below. Not only does it highlight the level of souls-style action that awaits, but you get a good look at the curious graphics on display. Is it just me, or does everything look a tiny bit tilt-shifted? It’s as though a diorama is coming to life, with the pieces working overtime to destroy one another. Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is coming next April for PS4, PC and Xbox One.

SOURCE: Press Release