Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Venom Tag into Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on Dec. 5

All Marvel Line-up

After some image leaks last week, Black Widow, Venom and Winter Soldier are finally officially revealed with a new trailer today ahead of them joining the roster on December 5th. The new trio is part of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s 2017 Character Pass which comes to $29.99 and also includes previously released characters Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter. Or, you can also grab individual characters are priced at $7.99 too.





Take a peek at the trailer showcasing the new characters below:

Here’s an official description of each new combatant from the Capcom Unity website:

WINTER SOLDIER

As a skilled assassin, Winter Soldier has various ways to debilitate opponents and excels at ground combat. Using his cybernetic arm, he can activate Metal Shield, which provides him with enough armor to not only ignore hits, but to walk away unscathed. Though his move set is limited with Metal Shield active, the potential for devastating punishes is massive.

VENOM

Returning to the series with some of his signature moves, Venom’s aggressive playstyle is further amplified in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. His new movement option is Venom Glide, a web zip of sorts, which can be aimed in six different directions, enabling him to keep the pressure going in his favor.

BLACK WIDOW

Black Widow’s gauntlets can fire off different projectiles that range from a sticky bomb to one that emits a nerve gas, which crumples the opponent. With the unique ability to perform evasive maneuvers, catching Black Widow will not be easy.

Besides the new characters, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is getting a free demo for PS4’s PS Plus subscribers from Nov. 24 at 8 a.m PST to Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. PST. Hopefully, the fresh faces will help alleviate one of our issues with the crossover fighting game in our review. The game is available now for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

While the game’s presentation has drawn some criticism, Venom’s symbiote attacks look really excellent here.

Source: Capcom Unity