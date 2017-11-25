Starpoint Gemini Warlords Getting 4K Fixes With Next Update

Get That UI Looking 4K Hot Today

Here, in the midst of this Black Friday weekend, LGM Games is releasing a massive free update for Starpoint Gemini Warlords. The update includes two free ships, some gampeplay tweaks, engine optimizations and a 4K overhaul for the UI. Everything’s going to look so shiny!

Which free ships, you might ask? Why, the Myrmidon and the Bishop from Starpoint Gemini 2! The Myrmidon is freighter class, Klingon Bird-of-Prey kind of ship manufactured by the Nexus. The Bishop is a battleship class vessel manufactured by the Gladius Group that remains one of the most well-balanced ships in the game. The player just needs to dock at Concordia and the ships become available for purchase.

LGM also updated the UI, which previously looked a bit too tiny on 4K screens. Now everything should come up crystal clear. Other optimizations include code fixes, and improved Quick Scan feature and some map zoom enhancements. All of this should help players enjoy a somewhat smoother, less crashy gameplay experience. Starpoint Gemini Warlords is available right now, along with this latest update, on Steam. You can even pick up the game for 50% off for the duration of the Steam Autumn Sale!

