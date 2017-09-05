All-Star Fruit Racing Brings Delicious Kart Action to Early Access Today

Cute Girls and Wacky Karts Meet on the Race Track, Fruit is Also Involved

Remember that crazy kart-racing game from Wreck-It Ralph? There was candy in every possible place, the graphics were super clean and proper adorable and it looked pretty fun? Well, 3DClouds decided it wasn’t real enough and made All-Star Fruit Racing, a very real game which is out on Early Access today.

Okay, so my little hypothetical is likely not the actual impetus behind this game coming into existence, but you have to admit the resemblance is rather uncanny. Even the screen where you customize your kart feels like an extra scene from that movie. Is this a bad thing? Heck no! If you’re going to be influenced by anything, you could do much worse than a Disney film. You collect fruit throughout your race to fill four different tanks. Each variety of juice confers different abilities, with super moves unlocking once all the tanks are full. You can also customize the look of your ride to whatever extent suits you best.

At the Early Access stage, there are 21 tracks on five different islands available. The current price is set at $14.99, with the final release going for $19.99 later this fall. Currently there’s 11 racers available, with twice that number coming in the full release. Plus, they all appear to be cute girls (so far) if that’s your thing. If you’re on the fence about this one, there’s a trailer embedded below. Seriously, how much does this remind you of Wreck-It Ralph? I can’t be the only one who sees it.