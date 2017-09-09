Friday the 13th: The Game Sets Guinness World Record for Crowdfunding

Oh My Goodness, Oh My Guinness World Record

Friday the 13th: The Game went straight into development so quickly, it was like it was a AAA title that had the backing of Sony. But, it was all crowdfunded, and crowdfunded so well, it has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records 2018, and holds the Guinness World Record for its crowdfunding success.

Through two methods of crowdfunding–one from Kickstarter and Backerkit, set a Guinness World Record in the 2018 Gamer’s Edition lists Friday the 13th: The Game as the “Moss crowdfunded videogame based on a movie.” The grand total: just over two million dollars (the exact figure was $2,060,651).





The Guinness World Record that the game now holds was created this year, so there’s going to be some contenders entering the ring. If it was just “most crowdfunding for a game”, then Star Citizen would win, hands down. Thank God it’s not based on a movie.

After the devs started raising money through Kickstarter and Backerkit, several incentives were offered to encourage backers and reach the lofty amount that the game raised. An exclusive variation of Jason, Counselor clothing DLC, and other special content was all accessible for those who backed the games at various levels. Stretch goals for potential content were also set depending on how much money was raised, and though the game didn’t hit all of the milestones on the list, Gun Media and IllFonic have made it clear that they plan to continue supporting the game with future updates and content…just maybe not at the pace gamers would like.

