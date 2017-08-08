Teen Titan Starfire Joins the Injustice 2 Roster – Download Today

“Beginning today, players who have purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack or Fighter Pack #1 can unleash Starfire’s celestial projectiles, use her flight ability to evade incoming attacks and create deadly weapons out of pure energy.”

With Starfire now available to play, it’s only a matter of time before NetherRealm announces the next batch of DLC characters. Before Injustice 2 even launched, they announced nine new characters to be made available post-launch. Currently, their spots are reserved on the character selection screen. And so far, the only obvious arrival seems to be Black Manta. The other heroes and villains remain a mystery.

Even though Starfire just arrived, she already has access to the recently announced tournament skins. Players can access these if they have crystals, and crystals are made available via progression and real-world currency.

New characters are typically downloaded manually in Injustice 2. This simply requires going to the game section of your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 menu and checking downloadable content. From there, you simply select Starfire and commence downloading.

If you’re looking to buy the game, you can access the PS4 and Xbox One versions on Amazon. Currently, it’s 10$ less than its original retail price. And if you haven’t already, check out our review. Until more news comes our way,

SOURCE: Press Release