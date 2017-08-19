Share This

 

Star Citizen Continues to Blow No Man’s Sky out of the Water With New Video

New Star Citizen Trailer

From the mind of Chris Roberts, acclaimed creator of Wing Commander and Freelancer, comes Star Citizen. The 100% crowd funded game aims to create a living, breathing science fiction universe with unparalleled immersion and everyone is invited to follow every step of development. More than a space combat sim, more than a first person shooter and more than an MMO: Star Citizen is the First Person Universe that will allow for unlimited gameplay. Today, Cloud Imperium Games released a new video of its upcoming space simulator Star Citizen.

Star Citizen

The video, as you can see below, focuses mostly on the planetary outposts that will be available on the surface when alpha 3.0 will launch at the beginning of September. Players will be able to freely fly in and out of the atmosphere and land on celestial bodies, to explore outposts and landmarks. On top of seeing preview footage of how they look in different lighting and environmental conditions, you also hear how developers are using branding and “dressing” them with props and equipment in order to tell their stories.

It remains truly is amazing to see how far the game has come along. It looks absolutely stunning and is turning into the game No Man’s Sky should have been. Do you need more evidence this game crushes No Man’s? Just head over to the Star Citizen website for more stunning vids HERE.

Alpha 3.0 will be distributed to backers between September 4th, and September 8th. It will also most probably be extensively showcased at Gamescom. The crowdfunding campaign for the game is now at $156,417,800 and pledged by 1,860,703 backers.

What do you think about the game so far? Is this on your radar? Tell us in the comments below.

SOURCE

  • AStormApproaches

    If you would like a refund for this failed videogame project, follow these simple steps:
    1) Create an offline copy of your hangar log and other account details. CIG may close your account at any point in the process.
    2) Calculate the expected refund amount. Subscriptions, tickets to events and shipped physical items are not refundable. Notice that if you have received any gifts, CIG will refund you only up to the amount you have spent yourself.
    3) Request a full refund via email. Be polite but firm. Include your RSI account name and the expected refund amount, and give them a reasonable deadline (two weeks is fine).
    4) You may receive an email asking you to reconsider. There’s no need to argue your position, simple “I would like to proceed with my refund” will do.
    That’s it!

    • dsb9938

      Do you have any sort of life outside of posting this on every article related to a game which you obviously hate and know nothing about?

  • NopeChris

    “Alpha 3.0 will be distributed to backers between September 4th, and September 8th”

    Do you have a source for that because not even CIG knows when it will be released and they said so multiple times on their Videos.

    Is making up shit part of being a games journalist now?

    • MRBIGCAT

      See that SOURCE hyperlink? Works great when you click on it, like magic.

  • NopeChris

    “Chris Roberts, acclaimed creator of Wing Commander and Freelancer”

    Maybe you are too young to know this but Chris Roberts screwed up Freelancer and Microsoft had to kick him off the Project. It took them another 2 years to salvage an at least playable game from the mess he left behind.That’s why Chris Roberts is only listed as: Original Idea in the credits.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wi

    At least get your facts straight when you want to pretend to be a video games journalist.

    “In June 2000, Roberts admitted that his team required large sums of money, which only a huge company could provide, to continue developing Freelancer with its “wildly ambitious” features and unpredictable schedule; the project had overshot its original development projection of three years by 18 months.”

    Sound familiar? Yeah, the same thing is happening to Star Citizen which is now almost 4 years late. Original Release date of SQ42 was 2014. Backers of SQ42 have not heard or seen anything about SQ42 for at least 3 years.

    • MRBIGCAT

      Cool story bro.

      • NopeChris

        I am glad you like it and i could educate you with some facts. You are welcome.

  • Lemonscampi

    it certainly has more potential than no mans sky but I wouldnt make the claim in the headline until we have something substantial play

