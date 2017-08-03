The Award-Winning QUBE Is Getting a Sequel, Coming Early 2018

QUBE 2 Will Be Shown During Gamescom This Month

Developer Toxic Games has announced that its sequel, QUBE 2, will be out on consoles and PC in early 2018. It was originally expected to be out during Summer 2017.

QUBE 2, which is a sci-fi first-person puzzle adventure game similar to Portal, sounds like it will retain a lot of what made the first award-winning game so interesting to play. Protagonist Amelia Cross finds herself stranded on a “beautiful yet mysterious alien planet.” With the help of another fellow survivor, Amelia’s only hope of returning home is to face the complex challenges of the QUBE.

“With Q.U.B.E 2 we want to give the player more story but we also want to give them more choice,” said Dan Da Rocha, Managing Director of Toxic Games. ”We’ve developed the tools players can use to solve puzzles, subverting the linearity of the original in favour of something more open, something that allows players to put their own stamp on solutions.”

The first game was released in 2011 but the Director’s Cut in 2014 on PC really put it on the map. It featured an entirely new story, voice acting, an original soundtrack, and a new time trial mode. The Director’s Cut made its way onto console the following year to much high praise.

QUBE 2 will land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. Make sure you check out the teaser trailer above. Toxic Games has also announced their presence at Gamescom in Cologne later this month where they are giving attendees a first look with QUBE 2.

Have you played the original game? What are you expecting from QUBE 2?

SOURCE: Press Release