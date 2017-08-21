Final Fantasy XV Heads to PC in Early 2018

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Makes a Pretty Game Look Even Better

Square Enix has confirmed today that Final Fantasy XV is finally coming to Windows PC in early 2018 with NVIDIA Gameworks technology and new advanced features.

Known simply as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, PC players can expect the “Ultimate Quality” version thanks to the power behind Square Enix’s Luminous Engine, which is enhanced because of NVIDIA. If you can run it, you’ll be treated to native 4K high-resolution textures (3840 x 2160), HDR 10, Dolby Atmos audio, new NVIDIA Gameworks perks like advanced grass, hair, and fire simulation, as well as advanced shadows, and more. According to the Steam page, there will be graphics options that can be configured to support up to 8K.

Here are the following Gameworks technology features:

NVIDIA Flow – creates vivid, combustible fluid, fire and smoke.

NVIDIA HairWorks – creates dynamic, life-like hair and fur for characters, animals, and monsters that inhabit the game.

NVIDIA ShadowWorks – enables characters to cast shadows on themselves.

NVIDIA Turf Effects – creates life-like grass and vegetation in the game environment.

NVIDIA VXAO – adds depth and realism based on the physics principles shadows and light.

A new screenshot capture feature will be included as well as a first-person camera mode. Judging from the trailer, the first-person camera may be useful when running around Eos taking in the sights but during battles…they sort of look like a mess. Outside of that, this looks like an excellent version of FF XV and one that should be worth the wait. The Windows Edition will come loaded with bonus content, including content that was added in the console versions as well as all paid DLC through the Season Pass. This, more or less, sounds like the definitive version of FF XV. May we see a repackaging for Xbox One and PS4 down the road?

While no release date has been locked in, it will be available on Windows 10, Steam, and Origin.

SOURCE: Press Release