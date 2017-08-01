Universal Remote, Meet Universal Controller – All Controller

The All Controller is Compatible with Most Major Consoles

Look, there’s universal remotes where you can have your cable box, TV, and sound system all hooked up to one remote. Why can’t they do that with controllers, stupid? It’s just a remote for your game. Through the door walks All Controller, the first universal controller.

The “All Controller,” developed over the last two years by Canadian start up tech company Digital Depth aims to solve the mutli-system, multi-controller conundrum. The All Controller is currently compatible with nearly every major console – PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Android and soon iOS.





While the gamepad connects wirelessly to all consoles, a USB dongle is required for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One connectivity (there’s the catch), though the adapter is included with a specific bundle of the controller.

“Basically any time we want to add some sort of functionality to the controller, we just program the driver in there. How this works is when you go to pair with the controller or any type of computer right now, you can actually choose ‘USB,’ ‘Gamepad’ ‘Joystick,’ or ‘Mouse and Keyboard’ mode, and it loads the driver,” said Shane Luis, a Canadian host and video producer. Luis has been involved with the All Controller’s creation from the initial design stages all the way until now.

The All Controller features a simple UI that allows users to easily pair the gamepad, as well as keep tabs on important information such as battery life and Bluetooth signal strength, all at a glance. The All Controller is also capable of saving 16 different custom input profiles that are configurable through the gamepad’s LCD display, allowing users to create time sensitive combos called ‘Snapbacks’ and other macros. Joystick sensitivity and dead zones can also be adjusted via the gamepad’s built-in operating system. Before the All Controller’s official release, Digital Depth hopes to push an update to make the controller compatible with the Nintendo Switch and will eventually be MFi Certified.

The All Controller’s Kickstarter’s campaign ends on September 1st with the gamepad set to start shipping out on April 25th. A wired All Controller is priced at $65 CAD, with the wireless version coming in at $70 for early bird pricing (regularly $80) and $100 for the version of the controller that includes a USB dongle.

