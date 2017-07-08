Firewatch Fan Ordered a Book That Doesn’t Exist, Studio Sent It to Him

Firewatch Fan Ordered ‘Love at First Site’ From a Fictional Catalogue

A Firewatch fan who is looking to show their love of the game can order collectibles based on items found in said game. There’s t-shirts, posters, stickers and notebooks, the last of which are done up to look like a series of crime novels found throughout the game. They even come with old-school order forms for acquiring more novels from the same fictitious publishing house. A fan named Ryan filled out this order form and sent it to Campo Santo, the studio behind the game.

Touching, right? Not just a compliment of the highest order, but one that plays along with the developers’ sense of humour. Of course, they had to respond in kind. So they made the book. ‘Love at First Site’ is a one-of-a-kind prop pulled from the deep recesses of the Firewatch setting. The team cooked up the cover art, the blurb on the back and the letter from the publisher. No word on whether or not the contents are an actual pulp fiction romance novel.

The included letter states that this is the “last book in the entire warehouse.” In other words, no one else is likely getting a copy of ‘Love at First Site.’ The developers at Campo Santo aren’t even sure if Ryan got his copy, as they have heard nothing back since receiving the original order form several months ago. If Ryan did get the book, it’s safe to assume he wasn’t expecting it in the mail when it arrived. All that’s left now is for someone to sit down and write ‘Love at First Site’ for real.

