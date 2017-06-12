Ubisoft Singapore Debuts Skulls & Bones at E3 2017

Skulls & Bones Will Release At Fall 2018

Did you enjoy the naval battle sequences from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag? Well, Ubisoft Singapore’s next big game, Skulls & Bones, is all about that pirate life. At its E3 2017 conference, Ubisoft revealed a new seafaring game about piracy title Skull & Bones. The game will have you roam the seas in a pirate ship in the Indian Ocean at the start of the 18th century. Also, you can fight a Kraken too.

Skull & Bones is a “live” multiplayer-focused game that Ubisoft says it will constantly update and refresh with new content like The Division and Rainbow Six Siege. This sort of game design philosophy aligns with the growing “games as a service” mentality.

For this upcoming AAA game, you can play solo or join up with others to rule the seas. Compared to Sea of Thieves, the realistic graphics stand in contrast and it also differs in its mechanics too, This game has a single player per ship instead of the four mates on a Sea of Thieves ship. Matches can be 5-v-5 affairs with one match type giving victory to the team with the most loot. There will be different ships, each with their own combat strengths and weaknesses.

Sorry Rare, but this looks like it might have just taken all the wind out of Sea of Thieves‘ sails. The upcoming game will set sail to PS4. Xbox One, and PC next fall.