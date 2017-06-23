PC game deals: Get Steam Controller, Steam Link, Prey for Dirt-Cheap Right Now

PC Game Deals: Killer Prices on the Steam Controller, Steam Link, Prey and Tons More
Happy Friday gamers! Here to kick off the weekend we have a huge list of awesome deals for the PC that you will not want to miss out on. This weekend we have got the perfect PC companions on sale with the Steam Controller at 30% off and the Steam Link at 26% off. Need a couple new games to try out your new accessories? We’ve also got online game codes for Prey which is 34% off, $20.40 in savings and an online game code for Warhammer: Dawn of War III at 25% off, which is $15.00 in savings! Thats just the tip of the iceberg, folks! Check out the rest of the list below for even more great deals.
PC Game Deals – Games:
- Prey [Online Game Code] – $39.59 ($20.40 off)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition – $39.59 (10.40 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $42.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Standard Edition – $9 ($28.20 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.20 ($4.79 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Warhammer: Dawn of War III [Online Game Code] – $44.99 – ($15.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – $20 ($30.79 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – Rising Tide – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($20.01 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($15.04 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $36.85 ($23.14 Off)
- Overwatch Collector’s Edition – $69.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $($8.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $23.77 ($26.22 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.74 ($28.25 Off)
- Total War Shogun 2 – $19.49 ($10.50 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $5.99 ($6.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Obscuritas – $99 ($5.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $2 ($10.00 Off)
- Elite Dangerous [Online Game Code] – $ ($15.00 Off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Steam Controller – $34.99 ($15.00)
- Steam Link – $36.80 ($13.19)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $189.95 ($90.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $ ($40.04 Off)
- BENGOO Gaming Headset – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $23.99 ($19.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder – $79.99 ($170.00 Off)
- Junpro Mini Portable Video Projector – $64.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset – $ ($28.57 Off)
- Lynksys WRT1900ACS WiFi Router – $148.99 ($101.00 Off)
- NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $39.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $69.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $59.99 ($20.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $54.67 ($45.31 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $11.99 ($32.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VY-DH72 17″ Gaming Laptop – $1,668.94 ($930.06 Off)
- Lenovo X315 Gaming Desktop – $599.00 ($200.99 Off)
- CybertronPC CLX SET 1080D High Performance Gaming PC – $2,999.99 ($809.85 Off)
- MSI Vortex G65 SLI-002 6.5L Gaming Tower – $1,628.21 ($1,370.79 Off)
The weekend is off to a great start for PC game deals on Amazon! Be sure to check out our upcomingXbox One deals and PS4 deals for even more great savings!