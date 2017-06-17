PC Game Deals: Huge Savings On Sid Meier’s Games, Keyboards, Mice, and Tons More

PC Game Deals: The Division, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, and A Ton of Headsets at Discount
Topping our PC game deals for the week, we have Sid Meier’s Civilization VI at 33% off, Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth at 76% off, as well as Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – Rising Tide at 67% off, a bunch of Keyboards like the KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder at 74% off, Mice like the Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse at 50% off, and Tons More. Be sure to check out the entire list of deals for the PC below!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition – $39.59 (10.40 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $42.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Standard Edition – $9 ($28.20 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.35 ($4.64 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $ ($6.69 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – $40 ($30.59 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – Rising Tide – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($15.04 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Overwatch Collector’s Edition – $79.99 ($50.00 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $ ($5.78 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Doom – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $20.59 ($29.40 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.49 ($28.50 Off)
- Total War Shogun 2 – $15.99 ($14.00 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $5.99 ($6.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Obscuritas – $99 ($5.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Elite Dangerous [Online Game Code] – $ ($15.00 Off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $169.95 ($110.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $ ($24.09 Off)
- BENGOO Gaming Headset – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $23.99 ($19.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder – $63.99 ($186.00 Off)
- Junpro Mini Portable Video Projector – $64.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset – $ ($28.57 Off)
- Lynksys WRT1900ACS WiFi Router – $159.97 ($90.02 Off)
- NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $39.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Mouse – $109.21 ($40.78 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $69.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $59.99 ($20.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $49.99 ($50.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $11.99 ($32.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VY-DH72 17″ Gaming Laptop – $1,668.94 ($930.06 Off)
- Alienware AW13R2-8344SLV 13″ Gaming Laptop – $1,299.11 ($450.88 Off)
- Lenovo X315 Gaming Desktop – $599.00 ($200.99 Off)
- CybertronPC CLX SET 1080D High Performance Gaming PC – $2,999.99 ($809.85 Off)
- MSI Vortex G65 SLI-002 6.5L Gaming Tower – $2,010.38 ($988.62 Off)
