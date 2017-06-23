Xbox Marketing Boss, Aaron Greenberg Promises ‘A Lot of Big Unannounced Titles’

Aaron Greenberg asks the Xbox faithful to hold on…

The chaos of E3 2017 has come and gone and in its wake, it left many fans of the Xbox brand wanting more. A problem long associated with the Xbox this generation, Microsoft failed to showcase a lineup of strong Xbox exclusives and this was even after revelating the brand new Xbox One X. There were timed exclusives, some indie exclusives (which we honestly don’t want to discount. We’re big fans of indies!) but a distinct lack of new AAA exclusives or new IPs. The sentiment was repeated in the days following the Microsoft press event over social media and at the show itself.

In an interview with GameReactor UK, Aaron Greenberg, marketing boss for the Xbox brand, came to the platform’s defense noting that Microsoft has learned from past mistakes and doesn’t want to announce games too early (re: Scalebound). When asked about the overall showing of exclusive titles and what Xbox fans can look forward to, Aaron said, “It’s a fine balance of how much do you show early. I can tell you that there are a lot of other projects happening for Xbox, with a lot of big titles that we’re not talking about today.” confirming the brand’s commitment to dropping big games.





To put things in perspective, we did see a lot of Xbox/Windows exclusives at the show, it’s just that we already knew about a lot of them; Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Forza Motorsport 7, Sea of Thieves. A few surprises were mixed in, the announcement of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, for example. It was interesting to hear Greenberg point out Bioware’s upcoming title, Anthem as a real reason to buy into the Xbox One X especially considering it will be a multiplatform title in the end. We don’t know a lot about the game but perhaps it’s bringing something to the table that will really use the juice in that new console.

Stalwarts like the Halo and Gears of War franchises are surely in the works, but is that enough to keep you interested, Xbox fans? We're big Xbox fans here at COGconnected and really want to have faith that Spencer, Greenberg, and company won't let us down.