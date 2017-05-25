Planet Nomads Reaches Steam Early Access – New Sci-Fi in a Sandbox

Time to Let out Your Inner Explorer and Become a Nomad

From publisher and developer Craneballs comes the next procedurally-generated universe. If you want to explore and discover new worlds and random aliens, Planet Nomads is just for you, and you can get it on Steam Early Access today.

Planet Nomads is a game that mimics the spirit of No Man’s Sky, albeit a little more contained. It doesn’t aim for the unlimited worlds but gives a little more in detail. Thus, you can explore diverse worlds with diverse environments and find all sorts of alien life.

Build, survive, and thrive; each environment is unique and can prove challenging. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot of fun to be had with each area of exploration. In many ways, players may categorize Planet Nomad as a walking simulator. Even though you’re an awesome astronaut scientist, you still need food and drink–all your basic necessities–to survive. Except, your run-of-the-mill walking simulator doesn’t have captivating planets and state-of-the-art vehicles, among other great details.

Speaking of vehicles, you’ll need them to reach north and south pole. Just because you explore a single planet doesn’t mean the environment stays the same. Just miles off, players can find procedurally generated biomes, each one radically different from the last. Moreover, they’re believable.

“Uncover advanced materials and build what you want with nearly a hundred building blocks at your disposal. Build a shelter for protection against dangerous creatures and harsh weather, a nice vehicle to expand your reach, and start exploring. Unlocking advanced technology allows you to visit the more hazardous locations where you wouldn’t have survived before.”

So if you’re ready to explore your own unknown planet, here’s what Planet Nomads has to offer :

Explore a vast, colorful universe unlike anything you have seen before – visit strange procedurally generated worlds with intricate biomes

Live the life of a nomad – begin your adventure in an unforgiving, yet fascinating environment

Face the dangers of an undiscovered world – don’t get slashed, frozen, eaten, or poisoned

Use your imagination and create whatever you want

Lego-style building on a large scale! Build constructions with resources you gathered and uncover even more useful materials

Enhance your tech and master your survivalist nomadic skills to perfection

Creating a spaceship capable of interplanetary travel is your first end goal

Planet Nomads is available on Steam Early Access now for the price of $30.00. However, Craneball is offering a 10% discount.

When it comes to procedurally generated worlds and stunning graphics, there’s no losing and no end to gaming. But, what are your impressions of Planet Nomads? Are you a sci-fi fan? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release