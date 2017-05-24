Paint a Masterpiece in the Upcoming Artist Simulator Passpartout

Paint your way out of Poverty in Flamebait Games Artist Simulator ‘Passpartout’

Flamebait Games has recently announced the release date for its first game, and you have to give them credit for taking a big chance. Passpartout will see players channel their inner artist and paint in one of the more unique games we have seen launch in recent memory:

Players will be put before a blank canvas to paint gorgeous works of art… or hideous blobs and call it art, whatever works for you. The goal of the game is to showcase your work and sell it to various patrons, judges, and critics, taking their money and using it to fuel your wine and baguette addictions – this is Paris after all!





One of the more interesting features of the game is the means by which the players painting is judged. One programmer, Niklas Lindbald, said “Programming an AI to judge art has been a weirdly fun experience. It’s going to be great to hear the players’ response to their rude remarks!” For the few clips we get to see in the trailers, it looks like the critics can be downright brutal, but it also makes us wonder just what criteria these virtual judges are going by? how do they decide whats good and whats bad?

On the unique style of game Flamebait decided to launch their studio with, the CEO, Mattias Lindbald, had this to say: “Making an artist simulator as a first game might be brilliant or stupid from a business perspective but were proud of trying to bring something fresh to the indie game scene.”

Passpartout is set for launch on Steam and Gamejolt on June 6th, for more information check out Flamebait Games official website.

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Van Gogh? Can you handle the critiques? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release