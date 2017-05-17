Strap Yourself in for Danger Zone – the Game of Nonstop Car Collisions

Burnout Devs Are Happy to Bring You On-Road Mayhem

For the vehicular maniacs who are looking to destroy cars without repercussions, this game may be just for you. Developer Three Fields Entertainment has announced three-fold destruction with Danger Zone, the new game of nonstop collisions. See new footage in the trailer released today:

Where games usually punish you for taking your car off-road, Danger Zone practically demands it. Gain as many points as possible by causing the most amount of destruction in a single crash. But nothing is over until your car is totaled.

The game utilizes Unreal Engine 4 and true physics for simulated mayhem. With 20 realistic scenarios in 3D environments, players can discover all sorts of creative ways to destroy themselves and bystanders. No insurance required.

Danger Zone is perfect for anyone looking to releasing a bit of steam. And speaking of steam, the game will be available on PC via Steam on May 30th, 2017. The same goes for the PlayStation 4 version. To find out more, you can visit the official website at http://www.threefieldsentertainment.com.

While we ponder the wonders of a game based on destroying yourself (like many games on the market), feel free to comment your thoughts on Danger Zone. Do you think Three Fields Entertainment has drummed up something special? Let us know.

And be sure to check back with COGconnected for more of the latest gaming new bits. Until next time.

SOURCE: Press Release