Madden NFL 18’s “Longshot” Story Mode is a Game Changer

When Madden NFL 18 drops, many fans will sink a countless number of hours into the many modes. Franchise mode, Madden Ultimate Team and online matches never seem to have a shortage of players. But let’s face it, the Madden franchise has only seen small incremental changes for several years now and many Madden vets are getting tired of the same old. Madden is not alone. Franchise fatigue tends to plague all sports games. To combat this, developers have been coming up with new and interesting hooks for their sports games including features like arcade modes, over the top abilities, and compelling stories to keep the player hooked. While having unique career modes hasn’t been a new feature, Madden NFL 18 has done something absolutely remarkable with their new Longshot mode. Check out our in-depth look at Madden NFL 18’s Longshot mode and you will see how this mode is truly a game changer for the series.

The new Longshot mode for Madden NFL 18 will see players follow the blossoming career of Devin Wade, a quarterback from a small town in Texas. Not only will players follow Devin from his high school days to college, up to pursuing his dream of competing in the NFL, but players will be treated to the heavily emotional story of Devin’s path and the choices he must make. Following in the footsteps of some of gamings most iconic story systems, players will be presented with a series of choices that require snap decisions. These decisions can have career-altering consequences for Devin as he travels with his best friend and fellow NFL hopeful on the path to be drafted. I personally have not been interested in NFL games in the past, but seeing this amalgamation of football and compelling narrative has grabbed my curiosity and made me consider picking this title up when it hits the streets.

Last week, we reviewed Madden NFL 18 where Trevor said: “EA Sports rolled the dice by going all in with a new engine and single player story mode. For the most part, they pulled it off as it features interesting characters and a compelling story. While it is predictable, a little too short and contains some goofy quick time events, it’s a hearty addition to the franchise. I found myself emotionally attached to the characters and I wanted to see more. With the exception of some incremental changes, Madden NFL 18 looks and plays as it did last year. Yet, this is to be expected as EA Sports’ juggernaut of a football game is already a remarkably authentic NFL experience.”

Madden NFL 18 is set for worldwide release on August 25th, and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.