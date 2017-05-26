Injustice 2 Video Review – DC Cinematic Universe Should Take Notes from NetherRealm

Injustice 2 Video Review

From the Superman films to the upcoming Justice League movie, DC has been under fire from many fans for selling its universe short when it comes to their cinematic offerings. An amazing roster of characters that many feel are being underutilized on the big screen. Well, perhaps that cinematic universe could learn a thing or two from NetherRealm and Injustice 2. Containing a compelling single player narrative, refined fighting mechanics, and a game that continues well past that initial playthrough, Injustice 2 is one of the best we’ve seen out of the fighting game genre in years.

Reviewed by Erin Soares, she had this to say about the latest NetherRealm title;

Overall, there is nothing that can really take away from the experience that is Injustice 2. From stunning visuals and sound to an outstanding cast of characters and a bunch of customization, this game exceeds expectations in nearly every aspect. The cutscenes make the game a standout in its genre and are definitely where the narrative and graphics shine. With everything that Injustice 2 brings to the table, it is one of the best we’ve seen from the fighting genre in years!

