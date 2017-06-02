Injustice 2: The Blueprint for DC’s Extended Universe

Injustice 2’s Narrative Sets a Strong Example for DC Cinema Storytellers

The fighting game genre has been trying for years to stuff a decent narrative into their games to help facilitate a stronger single player experience. There’s certainly been a handful of games over the years that have done an alright job of that too, but on the whole, it’s always come across as forced and dare we say, cheesy. Back in 2013, when NetherRealm Studios gave us the first installment of the Injustice series with Injustice: Gods Among Us, they laid the groundwork for a compelling narrative that kept the player engaged in the single player campaign from start to finish. NetherRealm has now come full circle with Injustice 2 and given us a game that not only sets a high bar for fighting game mechanics but strengthens its hold on providing the best narrative in the genre. In a world where DC is having a hard time wowing audiences with its cinematic offerings(Wonder Woman excluded, it seems) perhaps they can take a page or two out of NetherRealm’s rule book.

Our resident provocative thinker, Ahmed Mohamed takes a deep dive into the game and looks at how impressive the narrative from NetherRealm is and exactly what DC can take away from this.

The game itself has seen rave reviews from fans and critics as it sits at a healthy 88/89 on Metacritic for the PS4 and Xbox One respectively. Our own Erin Soares scored the game a whopping 91 saying, “Overall, there is nothing that can really take away from the experience that is Injustice 2. From stunning visuals and sound to an outstanding cast of characters and a bunch of customization, this game exceeds expectations in nearly every aspect. The cutscenes make Injustice 2 a standout in its genre and are definitely where the narrative and graphics shine. With everything that Injustice 2 brings to the table, it is one of the best we’ve seen from the fighting genre in years!”

