Detroit: Become Human The Most Emotionally Tense Experience of E3 2017

Detroit: Become Human Video Impressions

Detroit: Become Human, the upcoming game from Quantic Dream, has been on everyone’s radar for several years now. Starting way back in 2012 with the tech demo for Project Kara it evolved into Quantic Dream’s next big title since 2013’s Beyond Two Souls. While we’re still waiting for a release date on the game, we did get a chance to go hands-on with it at the Sony press event here at E3 2017. Check out our impressions of the game in this COGconnected exclusive video:

If you’ve been following the game at all you’ll be familiar with the E3 2016 trailer that highlighted an Android attending to a hostage situation on a rooftop involving a little girl and a deviant Android. It was tense and gripping and it was exactly what we were able to play when we sat down with a member of the Quantic Dream dev team. Investigating the crime scene, an apartment that leads to the rooftop, we were able to piece together what lead up to the hostage situation. Using a clever and intuitive reconstruction mechanic we slowly started putting the puzzle together while being lead on to further discoveries. The further we went the more critical information we collected about both the deviant Android and the little girl it was holding over the edge of a rooftop.

For more information on the game you can check out our official preview where COG’s Executive Editor Shawn said;

“Walking away from that demo and now, another day later, I can’t stop thinking about the game. I can’t stop thinking about how I might try and do things differently should I play again. Can I save David? Is there another way? The fact is that there is. Others I spoke with saw a number of different endings and each of them walked away with that visceral feeling of wishing you could have done things differently. It’s very likely going to be a while before we can actually play Detroit: Become Human at home but for anyone who is a fan of Quantic Dream’s work, most especially Heavy Rain, you should be keeping a sharp eye out for this one.”