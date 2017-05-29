Wonder Woman and the Alamo Drafthouse Debacle

Wonder Woman and the Alamo

It’s the final run-up to the premiere of Wonder Woman and the hype has reached palpable levels. Cruising around LA a couple of weeks ago, nearly every street corner had either a billboard erected or a wall was plastered with posters offering up the release date of the newest entry to the DC lexicon. Now, that nasty ‘day before embargo’ still has me of the mind that it’s not going to be much of an improvement over the other DC films thus far but I digress. I mean, it can’t possibly be the worst, but an embargo like that only exists when no one has any faith in the movie. However, that can’t derail the hype train so, of course, the opening of the movie must instead become mired in controversy. The controversies should be addressed but I feel there’s certainly more good to take away from this than not.

Wonder Woman Top Screen

 

It’s About Time!

Praise the gods, Princess Diana is FINALLY getting her big screen debut! Regardless of how long it took, we’re about to dive into Themyscira and two hours of Wonder Woman. In a genre that’s so heavily dominated by male characters, it seems strange that it’s taken this much time for a female superhero to get her own film since the viewership for most comic book films is almost 50/50 between men and women. This is a milestone in blockbuster cinema and it is something that deserves celebrating. Not just that Wonder Woman is finally getting her well-earned screen time but female characters are carving out their chunk of the superhero film world. WB/DC are really counting on Diana to rake in some major dough since they haven’t exactly been knocking their past couple of films out of the park, box office wise. Unfortunately, this brings me to my next point.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Chris Pine

 

Women HAVE to Turn Up

The main reason that it took so long for Wonder Woman to snag her solo film and why it’s still not until next year (at least) that Miss Marvel gets her solo shot, is that studios still think in the antiquated notion of ‘winning the female viewer’. Ryan Reynolds (god bless him) talks about when making Deadpool, he argued with executives about whether or not there was enough of a love story to ‘pull the women in’. Like Reynolds goes on to say, they seem to not understand, regardless of demographics, that women are turning out anyway. It’s with this depressing realization that the female audience is now forced to turn out en masse to ensure the box office numbers are through the roof. Let’s just be frank for a minute. There’s going to be a large chunk of men who won’t want to go see a female superhero for whatever asinine reason they want to offer. As I’ve already stated above, I think this movie is going to be a wreck like the rest of the DC outings, but that’s not going to stop this nerd from showing up to either be smug or eat my words. It actually makes me kind of depressed that audiences will have to come and support this movie, regardless of quality, just to ensure that female superhero films can get made. Which brings me to my next point…

Alamo Drafthouse and Women Only

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room here. American theater chain Alamo Drafthouse (the irony of the theater being the Alamo should not be lost on anyone) announced some opening weekend ‘women only’ shows and the response was, well, expected. ‘Where are your men only showings’, came loud and clear, blistering across Twitter, Facebook, and whatever other social media you can imagine. This should come as no surprise to anyone since as long as there’s something to complain about, someone will. Especially a guy who feels overlooked. So now the premiere of this very important and should-not-be-controversial blockbuster film is now the point of a much larger discussion which I’m not even going to attempt to touch here. Instead, I’m just going to point to both sides and say shame on you.

Alamo Drafthouse Wonder Woman

First, to the guys complaining, shut up. Sorry, most things are easy for you so feeling excluded is new. Seriously though, shut up and grow up. No one cares.

Second, to whoever put these shows together, that was some smart marketing. It’s categorically wrong that these scorned crybabies are making a fuss but you damn well knew this would happen and now I have to listen to these same people demand a ‘men only’ Batman show? Won’t anybody please think of the children?! More to the point though, I said above, this movie deserves to be celebrated and it should be. It just seems kind of like a hollow victory to have an exclusionary celebration on such a momentous occasion.

Wonder Woman Screen 1

Let me leave this hotly contested debate with an anecdote. I have the illustrious honor of reviewing Wonder Woman upon its impending release. As I said above, I’m excited for this one because I either get to be smug if it’s a disaster or I get to be pleasantly surprised, at which point I will gladly eat crow. I have made this point very, very clear to anyone and everyone who will listen. During these discussions, more than one person has asked me that even if Wonder Woman turns out messy if I can be lenient with it because of how important it is. Of course, that’s not going to happen as I take too much satisfaction in ripping trash films to shreds and there’s obviously an element of objectivity required in reviewing. Initially, I was shocked anyone would even think to ask me that and there’s a part of me that wants to be upset by it. I think the more pertinent point to take from this story, though, is that even in the summer blockbuster season, female-driven content is so anemic, that people aren’t even asking for a pass for it. They just want people to ‘take it easy’ on the film IF its quality falters. If you still feel like there’s any reason for controversy around this film than you deserve a ‘Cersei walk of atonement’ level of shaming.

Wonder Woman comes out this Friday. Check back Friday morning for our review.

  • Joeydav

    Great piece, Doug, except for the title. This certainly hasn’t been a debacle. Intentional or not, it was a brilliant marketing endeavor by the movie theater chain. Such fun seeing these ‘men’s rights’ knuckle dragger types whine and cry. In the age of Trump, women need a hero that is figuratively grabbing certain people by the balls and twisting. Even my 11 year old daughter is paying attention.

    • COGconnected

      Thanks for the comment! The term debacle is definitely used loosely, haha… mostly for those sweet, sweet alliteration purposes.

      It was most certainly a brilliant PR move on the part of Alamo Drafthouse!

    • ZJR

      Your mentality is why we even have the age of Trump. Keep insulting and belittling those people, and you just give them more power.

      • Joeydav

        Actually, based on your reply, it’s your mentality to blame for the age of Trump. Keep belittling people who stand up to the backward thinking bullies that make up Trumpistan and you give the knuckle draggers more power.

  • ZJR

    “First, to the guys complaining, shut up. Sorry, most things are easy for you so feeling excluded is new. Seriously though, shut up and grow up. No one cares” Except lots of people do care, which is why the likes of Donald Trump and ass backwards republicans keep getting elected in the US. It is incredibly ignorant of you to address a large chunk of the population like that, and now I understand why those people feel neglected and feel the media is against them. Shame on you.

    • Joeydav

      EXACTLY! We should have taken the complaints from the knuckle draggers MUCH MORE SERIOUSLY during women’s suffrage, the New Deal and the Civil Rights movement, too. If we don’t spare their tender feelings we’ll all suffer.

      • COGconnected

        We like you, Joeydav. 🙂

        • Grant Dossetto

          I’m stunned that nowhere in your “piece” do you mention that it is entirely illegal for women’s only showings in a movie theater. It is considered discrimination under New York law.

          • Shawn Petraschuk

            Because it’s really ok to let people (or particular groups… say even an entire gender?) have nice things every once in a while? Consider it payback for the gentlemen’s clubs over the years? It’s one movie, one showing (or a few now?)… is it really THAT big of an issue?

          • ZJR

            Yes it is a big issue because it is a step back. You can’t say some discrimination is OK while others are not.

          • Shawn Petraschuk

            If you’re running on the fear that this is going to be the next big thing and we’re suddenly going to plummet back to the caveman era I can pretty safely say we’re going to be just fine. Straight up, this is just men having a hard time being left out FOR ONCE. It is such a non-issue that it’s truly baffling that people are so up in arms about it.

            Perhaps it’s my nature lovin’ liberal Canadian heritage, I dunno, but to try and equate this with your disaster of a president (like above) just seems like far too much a stretch.

            Either way, I’m not so much trying to start an argument. I just don’t see it from your viewpoint and that’s all good.

          • Joeydav
      • Grant Dossetto

        LOL. It was Republicans that were on the front lines of the suffrage movement (Wyoming had women politicians in the 1800’s, not just the ability to vote). The whole point of the Republican party was to end the expansion of slavery and it was the driving force behind civil rights too (look up Everett Dirksen). But keep leaving woefully ignorant, dare I say knuckle dragging, comments on the internet there loyal Comrade.

        • Joeydav

          But it wasn’t CONSERVATIVES. See, if Knuckle Draggers had any since of history, they’d know party ideology re-aligns every so often. There was a time when Republicans were the liberal party and Democrats the conservative one. But one thing has remained constant – conservatives are whiny selfish knuckle draggers.

      • ZJR

        You’re equating civil rights movements to a “no boys allowed” event at a theater? That is frankly insulting and plain ignorant. Those movements were about granting equal rights and protections to marginalized groups. You’re proving to be as ignorant and misinformed as the average Trump supporter.

        • Joeydav

          No, I’m comparing your reaction to it with the reactions of your type to the civil rights movement. Pay attention.

  • Joeydav

    Uh oh! Here come the whiny wingnuts…

  • Joeydav

    Hey Doug, btw, two positive reviews have hit the net, jumping the embargo by about 10 hours.

