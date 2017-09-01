Top 6 Video Game Releases to Watch for September 2017

The Best Video Game Releases for September 2017

With September 2017 approaching, that can only mean one thing. Yes, school is back for many, but that is not what we are talking. The holiday season for video games is now underway. While August saw titles such as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, LawBreakers, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy release, these are not the typical holiday blockbusters one expects to see.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Larian Studios – PC (September 14)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the follow-up to the original title from 2014. This classic role-playing game allows you to create your own character, gather a party, and explore a huge world with up to four players in drop-in co-op gameplay. The game features a tactical turn-based combat system, advanced roleplay systems, and the freedom to kill anyone and to solve problems however you see fit. Though the game is releasing in mid-September, we were previously able to preview an earlier build of the title, and we look forward to the official release.

Metroid: Samus Returns – Nintendo – 3DS (September 15)

In Metroid: Samus Returns, Samus returns to an old favorite, as the title is a remake/remaster of the 1991 Game Boy title. The title goes back to the classic side-scrolling gameplay one typically associates with Metroid games, with enhancements made to the title as well. Although amiibo functionality locks the game’s hardest difficulty level, sales of the title could influence Nintendo’s future development choices.

FIFA 18 – Electronic Arts – PC, PS4, XB1, Switch (September 29)

Perhaps the most popular sports game in the market, especially as it features the most popular sport in the world, FIFA 18 is set to shine once again. Unfortunately, like most sports games, FIFA 18 is provided with a smaller development cycle and thus the improvements are typically incremental and less obvious to annual players. However, the title features the Frostbite 3 game engine, a story-based mode, FIFA Ultimate Team, and much for players of all levels to enjoy.

Click on through to PAGE 2 for the next games on our list…