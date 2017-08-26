Ranking The Uncharted Series From Worst to First

The Uncharted Series Countdown

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End marked the end of Nathan Drake’s story, but there’s still one more adventure to go. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy brings back fan-favorite Chloe Fraser alongside Uncharted 4 villain Nadine Ross as the pair take a trip to India after the events of the last game. The developer now looks towards the inevitable Last of Us sequel and probably another new IP from their second team as the studio faces a future without Nathan Drake. But we can always look back to the series’ past to determine which treasure hunting adventure tops the list. Without further delay, enjoy our “Uncharted Series Countdown” as we rank the games from worst to first.

6. Uncharted: Golden Abyss

Yes, I’m cheating a little bit, as Golden Abyss was actually developed by Sony’s Bend Studios but it is enough of an ‘AAA’ experience to be put on the list, and many believe it to be better than 2007’s Drake’s Fortune. Golden Abyss takes Drake and Sully to Panama where a new cast of characters are involved in another grandiose plot. The problem with having an Uncharted game on a technologically weaker handheld is that the developer can’t really show off the set-pieces the series is known for or the breathtaking acting during cut-scenes. Not to take away from the Vita title as it looks gorgeous on the handheld and has a strong narrative to boot. But it just can’t keep up with its technologically superior older brothers.

Uncharted Series

5. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

With the first game in the Uncharted series, developer Naughty Dog introduced Drake and his merry cast of adventurers to PlayStation 3 players. The use of motion capture was a fairly novel idea to employ in games and should have been the first of many signs as to how seriously Naughty Dog would take their storytelling. Voice actors were no longer just recording in booths, as they now wore full body suits that translated into believable cut-scenes in-game. But just as with Golden Abyss, Drake’s Fortune was just not at the level its sequels achieved in both narrative and action aspects. Although to its credit, it did deliver us one of the best quotes in the series’ history with a line from Drake’s mentor and friend Sully noting with a chuckle, “El- God damn –Dorado.”

Uncharted Series

4. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

The Lost Legacy is essentially the middle part of an Uncharted game. It’s great in many ways, but it doesn’t do anything as well as any other game. Its writing is not as good as Uncharted 4’s, its action is not as good as Uncharted 3’s, and its pacing is not as good as Uncharted 2’s. But it doesn’t have a single, significant flaw that I can think of. However, there are a few misgivings. Naughty Dog played up a completely foreign adventure to India only to throw us into a generic jungle setting that could have been set anywhere in the world. The Western Ghats section of the game has little to no Indian architecture. It’s just a bunch of trees and rocks. They may be beautiful, but that doesn’t really scream “India” to me. Certain characters are used as plot devices, ignoring any kind of character development to make me care about them. The chemistry between Chloe and Nadine is suspect, at best. Not to mention, the ending is a little disappointing. The Lost Legacy proves that Uncharted is not suited for DLC-style content. It works with The Last of Us because the main campaign is simple in its nature. Whereas in Uncharted, there has to be cities collapsing and set-pieces galore which doesn’t work within the budget of an expansion.

Uncharted series

  • kevin

    I’ll respect your opinion but I’m sorry that jeep scene in 4 along with numerous other scenes are easily some of the best setpieces in the uncharted series with that jeep one being the best out of the series . I always had 2 and 3 has 1a and 1b but 4 is without a doubt the best uc and has the number spot all to itself. Theres no denying it and most reviewers have said 4 is the best uc yet and that I happen to agree with.

    • Ahmed Mohamed

      Hey Kevin, I can totally why someone would consider Uncharted 4 the best overall game in the series, but I vehemently disagree with it having the best set pieces. Remember Uncharted 2 when heading towards the monastery I believe had a moving chase sequence where you jumped from vehicle to vehicle. So did Uncharted 3 when traveling to Ubar on the horses.

      What Uncharted 4 didn’t have was a plane dropping from the sky, or a ship capsizing sideways in real time, or the famous train sequence from Uncharted 2.

  • Lightning

    Uncharted 4-LL is the Best!

    Best TPS mechanics
    Best graphics
    Realistic gameplay & story
    Best animation
    New Devon, Libertalia >> shambhala (Massive improvement)
    Rafe Adler > flynn > talbot
    Drake & Sam > Drake & flynn
    U4 Drake & Elena > UC2
    Chloe (ULL) > UC2 version

    Uncharted 4 – 165 Goty awards
    Uncharted 2 – 111 Goty awards

  • ruefrak

    Not the way I would have ranked them, but everyone sees them differently. Personally, I like Golden Abyss more than most and didn’t think UC4 was as good as a lot thought. But in the end, they’re all great games and ranking them isn’t all that important.

  • shinningserpent

    finally someone other then me thinks uc4 is 3 or 4th best

  • andrewsqual

    For me its

    Uncharted 2
    Uncharted 4
    Uncharted Drake’s Fortune
    Uncharted Golden Abyss
    Uncharted 3. Yes, the pacing was just all over the place, e,g, in the blink of an eye they go straight from France to Syria. Also, I know this is ripping but the entire ship graveyard and ferry bit could be cut from the game and it wouldn’t be noticed. The bit when Nate gets hit with the poison. he could have instantly wandered back to Elena and she drive him to the airport then for the epic plane part and the ship part wouldn’t even affect the story in any way.
    The other 4 bits have no chunks that could be just removed from the game without wondering what they are doing or where they are going.
    Once you get to Madagascar in Uncharted 4 it gets REALLY good because there is no more jumping all over the world at that point.

    I still have to play Lost Legacy to rank that one though. 🙂

