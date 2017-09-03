The Top 10 Xbox One X Games Available at Launch

Top 10 Xbox One X Games Available at Launch

We are just a few short months away from the launch, of the most innovative console to date: the Xbox One X. While there may not be many exclusive titles at the time of launch, Microsoft has listed over 100 enhanced titles for the Xbox One X. Of course, the large majority of these titles will be available before the launch of the upcoming console, however, all will take full advantage of its power. Although there will be those that cast doubt on the Xbox One X, there are more than a few awesome titles that have us excited about the upcoming console. With that said, here are the top 10 games available for the Xbox One X at launch.

10) Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Ghost Recon: Wildlands certainly had its issues at launch, and while most have been fixed, we are still waiting on the open beta for some PVP action. Even without this PVP game mode, Ghost Recon: Wildlands has still managed to maintain its foothold as the best seller of 2017 since its release in March! This tactical third-person shooter will take the wide open spaces of Bolivia to a whole new level on the Xbox One X later this year promising slick 4K resolution and HDR. If you thought Wildlands was thrilling before, just wait until you see it run with the power of the Xbox One X behind it.

9) FIFA 18

Even if you’re not the biggest sports fan there’s no denying that FIFA 18 looks like the ultimate soccer experience. From the lush green fields to the outstanding detail with which each of the players was crafted, FIFA 18 looks fantastic. I mean, if you weren’t a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo before, maybe you are now? Just a little bit? Seriously though, the enhancements of the Xbox One X have done wonders for FIFA 18, offering nothing but the best for EA’s popular soccer franchise. I for one, cannot wait to get my hands on it in an attempt to deke out my opponents and score the best looking goal in history.

8) Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Even though Middle Earth: Shadow of War isn’t set to receive the same frames per second upgrade as the majority of titles coming to the Xbox One X, it doesn’t stop us from getting excited about its release. Middle Earth is set to take advantage of the 4K and HDR capabilities of the upcoming system, making this upcoming action RPG that much better. As you take in the breath-taking beauty of the game, you’ll almost forget about just how much destruction your foes can inflict. The key word here though is almost. From the fire of dragons, to the ice of giants, you’ll be able to see all the beautiful landscapes shrink to the elements in high-definition. Without a doubt, you’ll feel completely engulfed in Middle Earth: Shadow of War on the Xbox One X, totally enthralled by everything around you.

