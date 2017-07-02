3 Best and 3 Worst Games from June 2017

3 Up, 3 Down June 2017 Edition

Back in May, Injustice 2 topped our list of the 3 best games, and June 2017 continues the trend of great fighting games this year. Despite playing the host month for E3, June 2017 still featured some great games. The first half of the year already had some huge releases as evidenced in our “The Top Game of 2017 So Far…” feature we posted yesterday. June closes out a great first half of 2017 for gaming, so without wasting any more time lets check out the best (and worst) from the previous month.

The Best

Tekken 7

Continuing the fighting game goodness in June 2017 is Tekken 7, finally releasing worldwide. Featuring a large cast of playable characters and incredible balance, Tekken 7 is a boon for fighting game fans. For newcomers to the series, the game can be overwhelming given its high learning curve and a lack of a tutorial. With a technical fighting system, customization, and my personal favorite Treasure Battle mode, Tekken 7 is a fighting game worth owning for fans of the genre and series, and even newcomers.

Nex Machina

Nex Machina is a twin-stick shoot ‘em up title that puts you in the role of a hero trying to save humanity from a robot apocalypse. The game features a variety of enemy designs which is much appreciated within the genre, intense gameplay, and local cooperative play, another feature that is lacking nowadays. Despite the great gameplay, the game can be very challenging with a high difficulty curve that may turn some players away. However, learning the game and finding success is very rewarding, and players should not let the game’s difficulty affect their choice in games too much.

ARMS

ARMS is a title that, like Splatoon, oozes that sweet Nintendo charm full of bright colors, addicting gameplay fit for all player levels, and a high level of polish. Unlike the aforementioned Tekken 7 and Injustice 2, the fighting mechanics in ARMS is completely unique, playable with motion controls or standard controls. In addition to fighting, ARMS features some unique game modes such as Hoops and V-Ball for those looking to change pace from pummeling your friends and family. Overall, the great cast, aesthetics, tight gameplay, solid controls, and satisfying mechanics makes ARMS one of the best in June 2017.