The Unholy Society Exploring The Lighter Side Of Horror Next Year

You Can Always Call The Pope If Things Get Too Weird

Horror games can get a little heavy. Demons, serial killers, monsters and all that other nonsense can get pretty serious. Thankfully, The Unholy Society is coming next year to lighten things up and explore the sillier side of horror.

You play an exorcist priest who’s lost their memory and all their evil-fighting skills. Thankfully, you’ve still got your Bible, a wooden stake, a revolver and a direct line to the Pope. You can call him whenever you’re having trouble with evil, or very tight jar lids. The monsters are an all-star cast covering every major franchise. Sadako (the girl from the Ring), the Werewolf King, Satan and The Great Old One are all present. They’ve even started a club together!

As the protagonist, it will be your job to save the world using your wits, your skills and your Pope hotline. The combat is a mix of turn-based and arcade action, with dialogue presented in a comic-book style series of speech bubbles. Unholy Society is set for release on Steam sometime in the second quarter of 2018. In the meantime, you can check out a very short teaser trailer for an idea of what to look forward to.

SOURCE: Press Release