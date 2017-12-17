PlayerUnknown Says PUBG on the Xbox One Is ‘a Little Rough, but We’re Working on It’

Despite Bugs in Xbox Version of PUBG, Bluehole Is Working on Polishing It Off

Just a few days ago PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, launched on the Xbox One, breaking records as it hit one million players in just 48 following launch. Despite this, reviews have been mixed, calling it messy and full of bugs. Now, Brendan Greene, PlayerUnknown himself, has responded to the criticism.

After PUBG launched on December 12th, many criticized the quality of the port to the Xbox One. The issues under the microscope do not include the core gameplay loop, but rather input lag, clunky controls and low-resolution textures on display. In a recent Mixer livestream Greene talked about the launch of his popular title PUBG, on the Xbox One, addressing the state of it. “This is the start of the road for us. We’re at the start of the Game Preview and if you look at the videos during Pre-Alpha, the game was rough on PC then. It’s a little rough, right, but we want to work over the next coming months with the community, with Microsoft and really polish it off and really make the game run as smooth as we can across all consoles.”

Of course some might call Battlegrounds more than “a little rough,” however it is nice to see Greene acknowledge that the issues and assure fans that improvements will be made. Considering the beginning of Steam Early Access saw a rough version of PUBG that has since been improved as well, it seems it’s more than just talk. What is interesting though is why the Xbox version launched in such rough shape, when Bluehole and Greene were aware of what issues caused such problems at the beginning of Early Access.

As of right now there has been no timeline made for when the improvements will launch, however hopefully Bluehole can reach a 1.0 version on the Xbox One as soon as possible. We’ll just have to wait and see. Have you played the Xbox One version of PUBG? Are you experiencing these same issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE