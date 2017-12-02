Petition to Revoke EA’s Star Wars License Gaining Some Serious Traction

Petition to Revoke EA’s Rights to Future Star Wars Titles Closing in on 100K

Just when you thought the controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II couldn’t get any worse, it does. The petition we told you about last week on change.org is gaining, even more, traction within the gaming community and it calls for the immediate revocation of EA’s rights to any future Star Wars games. The petition has now soared past an early goal of 15,000 signatures and is now working toward 150,000. At the time of this writing, it has just surpassed 84,000 signatures.

The petition that called for an end to the exclusive, multi-year publishing deal between EA and Disney for Star Wars games details plenty of grievances from fans. It says that EA has “proven to their consumers that they honestly don’t care about the gameplay experience,” and that all who have signed want to see the deal dissolved.

Until now, the loot boxes within Star Wars Battlefront II have not only received attention from gambling associations worldwide, the game itself has received very low user scores on Metacritic. The loot boxes caused so much of a problem for EA in fact, that they have put a halt on the practice altogether right now. Even though all eyes already seemed to be on EA, there is a new petition asking for the immediate end to their exclusive multi-year contract with Disney.

The petition’s lengthy explanation says: “All of this is starting to have a major backlash on EA in general, with hundreds of thousands now committing to cancel preorders and boycott the game and future games completely. EA made a reddit post answering concerns of the fan base and I can proudly say that in less than 24 hours of that post going live that it is now the most disliked post in the entirety of Reddit, with a whopping 230 thousand downvotes. This seriously shouldn’t be surprising from the company that has won worst company in America for two years in a row. Lucasfilm, if you cannot see that EA is seriously abusing and harming the Star Wars brand then you are part of the problem. The longer you keep partnering and working with EA then the more damaging your famous brand will become. Do the right thing, do it for your consumers – end this nonsense once and for all and give the Star Wars License to a developer or publisher who will actually treat the franchise with care and quality, because if the last 4 years are anything to go by then it’s pretty clear that EA doesn’t care about either of those things…”

According to the page on change.org, which you can find here, the petition will be sent directly to LucasFilm. One thing is for sure, there are thousands of unhappy people with EA for Star Wars Battlefront II.

What do you think about the petition? Do you think this is the right response to Star Wars Battlefront II or have fans gone a little overboard here? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

