New Five Nights At Freddy’s Game Explores The Pizza Side Of The Business

The Spoooooooky Side Of Making Pizzas

Earlier this year, it looked like we were getting Five Nights at Freddy’s 6, until the game was cancelled. Sad news indeed, though it appears that the game may have found new life as a 2D simulator exploring the pizza side of the legendary restaurant chain.

Okay, obviously there’s some sinister undertones at work here, but for now let’s all participate in the grand illusion that nothing weird is happening in this game. Even the game’s Steam reviews are keeping the secret (assuming there is one which, come on you guys), dropping subtle hints that merely spurn potential players toward solving the mystery themselves.

The game is free, meaning there’s literally nothing stopping you from finding out for yourself. Except a fundamental lack of interest in this game series, which overall sales suggest is actually pretty unlikely. The game, officially known as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, is available right now on Steam. If the user reviews are to be believed, there’s a lot more to this cutesy 2D title than meets the eye. What have you got to lose, aside from a couple nights’ worth of sleep?

SOURCE