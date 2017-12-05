Share This

 

New Five Nights At Freddy’s Game Explores The Pizza Side Of The Business

The Spoooooooky Side Of Making Pizzas

Earlier this year, it looked like we were getting Five Nights at Freddy’s 6, until the game was cancelled. Sad news indeed, though it appears that the game may have found new life as a 2D simulator exploring the pizza side of the legendary restaurant chain.

Freddy Fazbear Pizza Side of FNAF

Okay, obviously there’s some sinister undertones at work here, but for now let’s all participate in the grand illusion that nothing weird is happening in this game. Even the game’s Steam reviews are keeping the secret (assuming there is one which, come on you guys), dropping subtle hints that merely spurn potential players toward solving the mystery themselves.

The game is free, meaning there’s literally nothing stopping you from finding out for yourself. Except a fundamental lack of interest in this game series, which overall sales suggest is actually pretty unlikely. The game, officially known as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, is available right now on Steam. If the user reviews are to be believed, there’s a lot more to this cutesy 2D title than meets the eye. What have you got to lose, aside from a couple nights’ worth of sleep?

SOURCE

Related Posts


Physical Copies of the Secret of Mana Remake To Be Available in Limited Quantities Only

Steam Witnesses Record-Breaking 17 Million Concurrent Users

There’s No Excuse Not to Try the Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus “Free Trial,” Available Now

To The Moon’s 2nd Episode, Finding Paradise, Drops Next Month

The Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live with up to 80% off Great Games
Previous
The Deer God Will Grace the Switch Later This Month