Josef Fares Says “F@!& The Oscars” Before Sharing Some Huge Details About A Way Out at the 2017 Game Awards

A Way Out Gets the Special Reveal Treatment at the Game Awards, Swear Words and All

You might remember the new title revealed by Josef Fares, the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, at E3 this year: A Way Out. Well today, at the 2017 Game Awards, after enthusiastically and wholeheartedly yelling “F@!& the Oscars,” Josef Fares revealed the release date for his new co-op title, and it may be sooner that you originally thought!

The intriguing indie game was announced to release on March 23, 2018, which is only 3 short months away. And that’s not all! Considering it’s a co-op centered game, EA and Fares also revealed a unique promotion that will allow you to break out of prison with a friend who doesn’t even own the game. Talk about game sharing at it’s best. This promotion is called a “friends pass free trial” and it will be available when the game launches.

So, what’s the catch, right? It seems it’s all pretty straightforward here. If both you and your friend have a good and steady internet connection, as well as an EA account, you can use the trial. Of course there is no cross platform play either, so you and your friend will also need to play on the same system, with an active subscription to either PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold if you’re playing on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Oh, and don’t be discouraged that EA’s name is attached to the title, as Fares himself was more than eager to share that although publishers f@!& up sometimes, he has nothing to do with the microtransaction bullsh*t that’s going on right now. You can check out his full interview/rant at the Game Awards here. If you’re still unsure what to think about the game, EA also released a brand new trailer during the 2017 Game Awards, which you can check out below.

A Way Out is a game set in the ’70s, that focuses on the story of two convicts, Vincent and Leo, who are on the run after a prison escape. You can find out more about the game on the official game website here. Are you excited to play A Way Out? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates