Auto Age: Standoff Getting A Horde Mode Next Week

Version 1.3 Comes With Other Things Too But, Primarily Horde Mode

Auto Age: Standoff has been out for a little while now, perhaps you’ve had the chance to check it out? Maybe you did look at it, only to turn away in disgust at the lack of a Horde Mode, or maybe there just weren’t enough cars to get you curious. Well, good news! Both of those problems and more are solved with the upcoming version 1.3 update!

Version 1.3 is bringing a whole bunch of new content to Auto Age, including:

– Six new vehicles, bringing the grand total to 21.

– Two additional factions fighting for domination.

– Aerie, the new Deathmatch map for 2-8 players.

– Horde mode. Survive and rack up the kills.

– Elimination mode. Say goodbye to infinite lives.

– Damage multipliers, improved AI, and more.

There’s a lot of stuff to unpack here, but how about that Horde Mode? Just you and maybe a couple of friends facing off against a horde of… cars? I don’t think there’s any zombies in this game, but I’m sure a sufficient level of tension is built up regardless. Plus you’ve got six new cars to mess around with, if the first fifteen didn’t really do it for you. All told, it looks like this update, coming out on December 22nd, will breathe a lot of life into this game.

SOURCE: Press Release