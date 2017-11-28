Virtual Reality Girls Tried to Bring Nudity to Steam, but It’s Since Been Removed

Have you ever wanted to see naked dancing women from the comfort of your own home in Virtual Reality? Yes, there is now a game for that. It’s quite literally called Virtual Reality Girls, and was developed by ErosVR. Unfortunately, if you were thinking about getting your hands, ahem, on it, you’re out of luck, because Steam has already removed it.

Virtual Reality Girls was published three days ago, however due to the nudity within the game, the Steam community was in an uproar, calling for its removal. As such, it was taken down shortly after, because it was considered pornographic. ErosVR, the developer behind the game, has decided to hit back, saying that the game should not be considered porn at all. In fact, this is what they had to say in defense of Virtual Reality Girls, “We do not agree with this because there are only dancing girls in this game.You can chose outfit for the girl or let her be naked but nothing more. There isn’t any sexual activities.”

Although there is no explicit sexual activity occurring within the game, many are upset that it, in all of its naked glory, is available to younger audiences. One such user is saying that there are other websites to visit if this is the type of thing you’re looking for, if you catch his drift. On the flip side, there are those saying that it is seriously hypocritical to complain about a game featuring naked women, but not about those full of gratuitous violence. You can check out the teaser trailer for the game here to decide for yourself.

So what do you think? We all knew it was only a matter of time before games like this would start popping up. Do games like this have a place on Steam or do you think Steam was justified in its removal? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!