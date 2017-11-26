Share This

 

Steam Witnesses Record-Breaking 17 Million Concurrent Users

Over 17.5 People Used the Platform at Once… At Once

Steam is the name that’s practically become synonymous with PC because PC has become synonymous with hardcore gamers. Well, those gamers were out in full force yesterday. As recorded by Valve, over record-breaking 17 million users were online at once, using the platform for whatever reason.

Steam Greenlight Steam Bundle

2017 has been a big year for Steam, especially with the smash hit that has been PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds. This eventually led to 15 million concurrent users in September, 16 million in October, and 17 million in November, reaching a new high of 17,686,886 players. 6.9 million of those users were playing games, too. Nearly 3 million of them participated in PUBG.

Of course, what helped draw many of those users were the magnificent Black Friday deals. That’s the assumption, at least, because gamers flock to deals like white on rice. Therefore, it’s very likely the numbers will die down after this week. Inversely, the cascade of deals will more than likely see even more PUBG players, so expect it to break 3 million concurrent users in December.

You can still discover the Steam Autumn Sale before it dies next week. The sale includes thousands of games, some of them good. And the deals go higher than 80% off, so you can go ahead and participate in Valve’s data count by visiting the page here.

Happy gaming.

PC Gamer

 

Related Posts


Xbox One X to Sell 600K in 2017; November Could See Any Console on Top, Says NPD Analyst

Top 5 Video Games Scheduled to Arrive December 2017

Black Friday Weekend: Over 50 Incredible PC Gaming Deals Including Elgato, Corsair, ASUS

The PlayStation 4 Is Selling out Again, Four Years Later

Cyber Deals on Now in the Nintendo eShop, Offering a Bunch of Discounts on Switch, Wii U and 3DS Titles
Next
Xbox One Deals Alert: Scoop Up the Last of Our Amazon Black Friday Deals Before They’re Gone
Previous
Destiny 2 December Info Dump Coming Soon; Prepare for Changes