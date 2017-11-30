PlayerUnknown Wants to Make PUBG Run at 60fps on Xbox One X

“Xbox is Synonymous with Gaming”

Brendan Greene aka PlayerUnknown is one of the biggest figures in gaming right now. His latest brainchild, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, pushed past 20 million sold units, and the number will only increase with the Xbox One release. Speaking in gamesTM issue 194, he talked about the upcoming Xbox One launch and his goals for the console.

First and foremost, Greene expressed his desire to bring a quality game to the Xbox One. While he’s not concerned about player numbers, he does think PUBG will garner a much larger following with Microsoft support.

“Xbox is synonymous with gaming, you know what I mean? And there’s a huge player base out there that prefer to play on console, so bringing it to the Xbox One systems is just great.

“It’s like I can finally say yup, I have a game on Xbox. So I think we could see incredible numbers on console, but again, I don’t want to jinx it. We’re more focused on getting a good game out. Like, as much as it sounds a bit shitty, we’re not focused on player numbers. Sure, from a server point of view we have to be, but that’s what our goal here is. It’s not to have millions of players, our goal is to put a good game onto both platforms”.

Green then expressed his goal in delivering PUBG to the Xbox One, and that is to make it run at 60 frames per second. While he is sure Bluehole can make it happen on the Xbox One X, he is looking to do the same on the regular Xbox One. Obviously, that would be quite the feat considering the hardware difference.

“Definitely on Xbox One X, 60FPS. On Xbox One, we’re not sure,” said Greene. “We may have to limit it at 30FPS, maybe, but the last time I saw it, it was running at about 30 to 40. We’re still constantly improving it so, you know, the aim is to get to 60. That’s why we’re doing Game Preview, because I think the great thing about console is it’s a locked hardware system, so we can do really specific tweaks that tune it for those systems.

“I have great faith that we’ll get there. The great thing about Battlegrounds is that it’s not…unlike the more high paced shooters, frame rate isn’t that important. Yes, it is important, but it’s not as important for us as it is in a twitch shooter. So we’re aiming for 60; not sure if we’ll get there, but that is our aim.”

Do you think PlayerUnknown and Bluehole will get PUBG to run at 60fps for the Xbox One? Will you be picking up the game on console? Comment down below.

