New Pokemon Go Event Challenge Sounds Ridiculous and Impossible

Participate In Pokemon Go’s Global Catch Challenge This Week

Niantic has confirmed a new Pokemon Go event beginning today and ending on November 26th. It’s called the Global Catch Challenge and from what we can gather, it sounds impossible to reach.

All across the world, players will be challenged to catch a combined total of 3 billion(!) Pokemon in just seven days. There are a number of awards that will be unlocked for everyone who contributes to the total.

As you can see, 500 million catches will earn players double XP and 6-hour lures. At 1.5 billion, more XP bonuses, lures, and double stardust will be unlocked. But the big one, after 3 billion catches, will unlock all previous bonuses plus the ability to catch Farfetch’d — a region-exclusive in Asia — in 48 hours or Kangaskhan if you’re in East Asia.

If you ask us, these rewards seem unreachable even with dedicated Pokemon Go players who play every day. It’s still a popular mobile game but it doesn’t have the same active players as it did when it launched last year. According to IGN, this challenge is 30 times larger than the “Global Mission” challenge that launched after Pokemon Sun and Moon was released on 3DS last year. That challenge tasked players to capture 100 million Pokemon within a time frame. They were unable to meet that goal.

We think Niantic would be wise to rethink the capture amounts, otherwise, this might backfire and cause even more players to quit the game.

Niantic also announced Pokemon Go Travel, a brand new video series that will feature real-life Pokemon Go players and follow them around the world on their journeys to learn about various cultures and inspire people to play. It is debuting this week alongside the Global Catch Challenge. Players IHasCupcake, Coisa de Nerd, Rachel Quirico and more will be the stars of the first video and will update the community on the unlock rewards.



What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE